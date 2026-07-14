WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by Stephens to "Overweight" Rating

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $400.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Stephens' target price suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $340.11.

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WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $330.51 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $195.43 and a 1-year high of $377.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.03 and a 200-day moving average of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. WESCO International's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total value of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,436,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,225.75. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 771 shares of the technology company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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