West Bancorporation (WTBA) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 17.30%.The business had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.72.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. West Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTBA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Bancorporation has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTBA

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc is the bank holding company for West Town Bank and Trust, a full-service community bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgages, business loans and treasury management services. West Bancorporation focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses, real estate developers and individual customers within its urban market.

Since launching operations in 2006, West Town Bank and Trust has steadily expanded its presence across the Chicago metropolitan area.

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