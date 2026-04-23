West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.120 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.0%

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.77. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $199.89 and a 52 week high of $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,023.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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