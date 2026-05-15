West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.89.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7%

WST stock opened at $300.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $267.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $330.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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