Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

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Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WABC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WABC

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $40,856.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company's stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation NASDAQ: WABC is a California-based bank holding company that provides a comprehensive suite of commercial banking, trust and wealth management services. Through its primary subsidiary, Westamerica Bank, the company offers deposit products, lending solutions and treasury management to a diverse clientele that includes small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and individuals.

The company's lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, equipment financing and lines of credit designed to support working capital needs.

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