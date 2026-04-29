Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,251,017 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 2,989,036 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,781 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get WAL alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. iA Financial set a $101.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 915,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,339. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.18 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 17.03%.The company's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Alliance Bancorporation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Alliance Bancorporation wasn't on the list.

While Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here