Western Copper and Gold (WRN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN - Get Free Report) TSE: WRN is expected to be announcing its results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

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Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.26. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Copper and Gold has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.75.

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Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company's primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold's activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

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