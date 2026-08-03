Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 7.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $505.19 and last traded at $505.9650. 1,202,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,876,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.84.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $610.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Western Digital from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $488.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Melius Research set a $1,050.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Down 3.8%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $568.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.97. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.Western Digital's revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,366,060.96. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.63, for a total transaction of $427,941.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,663,290.57. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,093 shares of company stock worth $2,751,337. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 853.8% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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