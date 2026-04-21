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Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Western Investment Company of Canada logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.1% intraday to C$0.86 (low C$0.84) on Tuesday, with about 19,500 shares traded—roughly 43% below the average daily volume.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$136.6M, a negative P/E (-215) and a high debt-to-equity ratio (58.77) with a very low quick ratio (0.07), indicating potential profitability and liquidity concerns; the 50-day SMA is C$0.89 vs the 200-day SMA of C$0.75.
  • Western Investment is a private equity firm focused on buyouts and middle-market investments in retail, distribution, human services and agriculture, primarily in Western Canada and the U.S., and through subsidiaries operates an automotive glass service business.
  • Interested in Western Investment Company of Canada? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

(Get Free Report)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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