Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 1.1% - What's Next?

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Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Down 1.1%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited ( CVE:WI Get Free Report ) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada.

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