Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $21.9130 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.76. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB

Insider Activity at Western New England Bancorp

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $39,510.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,735.49. This trade represents a 28.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 51,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westfield Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Its operations focus on serving small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers, with a strategy centered on relationship-driven banking and community involvement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business cash-management solutions.

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