Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Western Union updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

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Western Union Trading Down 4.8%

WU stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,917,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Western Union has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $10.35.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. Western Union's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other news, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $183,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,179.47. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,984,472 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,195,000 after acquiring an additional 580,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,062 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $121,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,779 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $99,891,000 after acquiring an additional 962,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,648,431 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $80,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,604,026 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company's stock.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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