Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and traded as low as $21.70. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.0850, with a volume of 47,002 shares changing hands.

Get WLKP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLKP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $778.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $305.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. Westlake Chemical Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP NYSE: WLKP is a publicly traded master limited partnership sponsored by Westlake Chemical Corporation. The partnership owns, operates and acquires a portfolio of ethylene and vinyl manufacturing assets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. As a downstream producer of basic chemicals and intermediates, WLKP supplies key industrial feedstocks to customers in a variety of end markets.

WLKP's operations are organized into two primary segments: olefins and vinyls.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Westlake Chemical Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Westlake Chemical Partners wasn't on the list.

While Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here