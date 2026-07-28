Westlake (WLK) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $3.2443 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Westlake had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.91%.The business's revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 155,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.62. Westlake has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $124.23.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Westlake's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $312,080,000 after buying an additional 4,163,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 585,438 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Westlake by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,386,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $324,348,000 after acquiring an additional 472,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westlake by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 395,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Westlake in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Westlake from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company's core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

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