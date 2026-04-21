Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Down 8.3% - Time to Sell?

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.4550. 338,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 343,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WEST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westrock Coffee from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Westrock Coffee from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on WEST

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 7.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $339.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 533,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,456,013.60. This represents a 11.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Westrock Coffee, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Westrock Coffee wasn't on the list.

While Westrock Coffee currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here