Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Up 7.2% - Still a Buy?

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.8950. Approximately 340,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 336,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WEST. Zacks Research lowered Westrock Coffee from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEST

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 8.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $577.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $339.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. Analysts expect that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 533,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,013.60. The trade was a 11.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,400 shares of the company's stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 356,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company's stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Westrock Coffee, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Westrock Coffee wasn't on the list.

While Westrock Coffee currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here