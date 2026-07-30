Westrock Coffee (WEST) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 2,145.68% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.The company had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.12 million. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

WEST stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $792.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 273,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,500. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,500 shares of company stock worth $290,715. Insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Westrock Coffee from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEST

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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