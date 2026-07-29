WEX (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) insider Ann Elena Drew sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $598,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,047.76. The trade was a 29.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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WEX Price Performance

WEX traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $188.38. 767,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.29 and a 12 month high of $191.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WEX from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $178.00 price objective on WEX in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 215,036 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $394,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 4,837.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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