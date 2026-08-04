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Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Weyco Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Weyco Group reported quarterly EPS of $1.39, with a net margin of 8.57% and return on equity of 9.63%.
  • Shares rose 1.3% to $40.96, near the company’s 52-week high of $41.86; the stock has a market capitalization of approximately $390 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52.
  • Institutional investors own 23.59% of Weyco Group, while analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock carries an average “Hold” rating despite one recent upgrade to “Buy.”
  • Five stocks we like better than Weyco Group.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Weyco Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Weyco Group Stock Up 1.3%

WEYS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $390.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.88. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,609 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Weyco Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company NASDAQ: WEYS based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men's dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

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