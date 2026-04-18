Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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View Our Latest Analysis on WEYS

Weyco Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $35.13 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Weyco Group by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,609 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 172.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company's stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company NASDAQ: WEYS based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men's dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

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