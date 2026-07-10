Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Price Up 4.7% - Time to Buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.5470. Approximately 752,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,000,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 120,800.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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