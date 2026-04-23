Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.0303 per share and revenue of $1.7144 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin O'rourke acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,496.20. The trade was a 491.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Cordoba Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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