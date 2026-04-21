WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 641.73 and traded as high as GBX 646.50. WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 634.50, with a volume of 311,546 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 700 to GBX 667 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 675 to GBX 650 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 832.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH Smith

WH Smith Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 872.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £808.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 611.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 641.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Max Izzard purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 675 per share, with a total value of £168,750. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

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