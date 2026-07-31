What is Atrium Research's Forecast for CVE:SCZ Q2 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ - Free Report) - Research analysts at Atrium Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 7.6%

SCZ opened at C$9.44 on Friday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Santacruz Silver Mining

In related news, Director Jorge Federico Villasenor sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total value of C$472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 606,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,726,936.48. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their position. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

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