What is DOWLING & PARTN's Forecast for CNO FY2026 Earnings?

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group's FY2027 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group cut CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $48.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.50.

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CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. CNO Financial Group's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 5,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,550. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 86,048 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $4,429,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,110.72. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 95,106 shares of company stock worth $4,879,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 926.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 717,710 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,297,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,996,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 190.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 379,984 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 319,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company's stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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