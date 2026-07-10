What is DOWLING & PARTN's Forecast for TRV FY2026 Earnings?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Christiana now expects that the insurance provider will earn $28.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.50. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies' current full-year earnings is $28.02 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $328.76.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $336.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $349.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $309.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on Travelers Companies (TRV) and lifted its price target to $356 from $342, suggesting room above the current share price. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on and lifted its price target to $356 from $342, suggesting room above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Travelers Companies (TRV) to $334 from $295 while keeping an “equal weight” rating, which signals improved expectations but not a strongly bullish view. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on to $334 from $295 while keeping an “equal weight” rating, which signals improved expectations but not a strongly bullish view. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target on Travelers Companies (TRV) to $324 from $304 and maintained a “neutral” rating, reflecting cautious optimism after recent strength in the shares. Article Title

Mizuho increased its price target on to $324 from $304 and maintained a “neutral” rating, reflecting cautious optimism after recent strength in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to show an average “hold” stance on Travelers Companies (TRV) , indicating analysts see limited near-term upside or downside from current levels. Article Title

Brokerage coverage continues to show an average “hold” stance on , indicating analysts see limited near-term upside or downside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company is expected to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and traders may be waiting for results before making a stronger move in the stock. Article Title

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here