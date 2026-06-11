What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for AMD FY2026 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.29. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' FY2027 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

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Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $452.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock worth $101,072,366. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products.

AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain.

TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain. Negative Sentiment: AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks.

AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation.

AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentators and analysts warned that AMD’s sharp multi-month rally may be leaving the stock vulnerable to a valuation reset.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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