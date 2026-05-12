What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for CRNX Q2 Earnings?

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.13.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 2,747.18%.The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2873.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 10,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $396,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,123,464.37. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff E. Knight sold 85,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,415,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,088.90. This represents a 44.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,475. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling improved near-term expectations. The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate from a larger loss to a somewhat smaller loss.

Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling improved near-term expectations. The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate from a larger loss to a somewhat smaller loss. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance-linked note said analysts are lifting estimates after Crinetics reported first-quarter earnings, suggesting the recent quarter may have reassured some investors about the company’s execution. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: CRNX Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

A Yahoo Finance-linked note said analysts are lifting estimates after Crinetics reported first-quarter earnings, suggesting the recent quarter may have reassured some investors about the company’s execution. Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to $84 from $87, but maintained an Outperform rating. This is still above the current trading level, yet the cut can weigh on sentiment. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: CRNX Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut its price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to $84 from $87, but maintained an Outperform rating. This is still above the current trading level, yet the cut can weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple longer-term EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a more conservative outlook beyond the next few quarters.

HC Wainwright trimmed multiple longer-term EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a more conservative outlook beyond the next few quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Crinetics remains a loss-making biotech, with consensus FY2026 EPS still expected at a loss of $4.95 per share, so the stock is highly sensitive to changes in development and profitability expectations.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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