What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for AGIO FY2030 Earnings?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.33) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.04). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.39 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 354,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,343,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here