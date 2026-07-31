Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for AGIO FY2030 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Agios Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2030 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.64 and maintained a “Buy” rating with a $55 price target.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: AGIO has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $40.38, with five Buy, four Hold, and one Sell rating.
  • Agios reported a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share, missing estimates by $0.04, though revenue of $44.75 million substantially exceeded the $26.39 million consensus forecast.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.33) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.04). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.39 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 354,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,343,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines