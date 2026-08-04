What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for DTIL FY2030 Earnings?

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences' current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 85.37% and a negative net margin of 96.73%.The firm had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

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DTIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Precision BioSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTIL

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,596 shares of the company's stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 68,311 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company's stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company's pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

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