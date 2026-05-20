What is HSBC's Forecast for Dollar General Q1 Earnings?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HSBC issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. HSBC analyst D. Bretthauer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. HSBC also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.62.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.28.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock worth $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,727,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after buying an additional 1,624,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Dollar General to $7.32 from $7.29, signaling modestly improved profit expectations over the next fiscal year.

HSBC slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Dollar General to $7.32 from $7.29, signaling modestly improved profit expectations over the next fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: HSBC’s quarterly estimates for Q1, Q2, and Q4 2027 remain solid at $1.94, $2.01, and $1.95 per share, respectively, suggesting stable earnings momentum into next year.

HSBC’s quarterly estimates for Q1, Q2, and Q4 2027 remain solid at $1.94, $2.01, and $1.95 per share, respectively, suggesting stable earnings momentum into next year. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $155 price target, indicating meaningful upside potential from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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