What is KeyCorp's Estimate for Dollar General Q1 Earnings?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. KeyCorp has a "Sector Weight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the company's stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Dollar General by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,325 shares of the company's stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 70.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Dollar General to $7.32 from $7.29, signaling modestly improved profit expectations over the next fiscal year.

HSBC slightly raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Dollar General to $7.32 from $7.29, signaling modestly improved profit expectations over the next fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: HSBC’s quarterly estimates for Q1, Q2, and Q4 2027 remain solid at $1.94, $2.01, and $1.95 per share, respectively, suggesting stable earnings momentum into next year.

HSBC’s quarterly estimates for Q1, Q2, and Q4 2027 remain solid at $1.94, $2.01, and $1.95 per share, respectively, suggesting stable earnings momentum into next year. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $155 price target, indicating meaningful upside potential from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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