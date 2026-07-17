What is KeyCorp's Estimate for MU Q1 Earnings?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Micron Technology in a report released on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $37.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $72.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology's Q2 2027 earnings at $46.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $52.46 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $52.52 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $853.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $947.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.20. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced long-term automotive supply agreements with several partners, including Qualcomm and Harman, which should improve supply visibility and deepen its role in AI-enabled vehicles. Reuters article

Micron announced long-term automotive supply agreements with several partners, including Qualcomm and Harman, which should improve supply visibility and deepen its role in AI-enabled vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Micron as a key AI memory beneficiary, with upbeat commentary on earnings momentum and the company’s importance in AI infrastructure buildout. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts continue to highlight Micron as a key AI memory beneficiary, with upbeat commentary on earnings momentum and the company’s importance in AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight stance and set a very bullish price target, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power over the next few years. MarketBeat reference

KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight stance and set a very bullish price target, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power over the next few years. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame Micron as a volatile “AI bellwether,” suggesting that the stock may keep swinging with sentiment around the memory cycle and broader tech risk appetite. MarketWatch article

Several articles frame Micron as a volatile “AI bellwether,” suggesting that the stock may keep swinging with sentiment around the memory cycle and broader tech risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: Micron has been caught in a sector-wide selloff, with chip stocks weakening as investors rotate out of AI and semiconductor names. Yahoo Finance article

Micron has been caught in a sector-wide selloff, with chip stocks weakening as investors rotate out of AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about fiercer Chinese memory competition, including CXMT’s large planned IPO, have added pressure on Micron shares and raised fears of pricing and margin pressure. 24/7 Wall St article

Fresh concerns about fiercer Chinese memory competition, including CXMT’s large planned IPO, have added pressure on Micron shares and raised fears of pricing and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading ideas and cautionary commentary, including calls to avoid buying on margin, reflect heightened skepticism after Micron’s recent run-up. 24/7 Wall St article

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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