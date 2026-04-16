What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Tetra Tech FY2027 Earnings?

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Tech in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech's current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business's revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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