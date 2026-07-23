What is Northland Securities' Forecast for MRLN Q2 Earnings?

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN - Free Report) - Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merlin, Inc. Common Stock's current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Merlin, Inc. Common Stock's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRLN

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 12.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $17.00.

Key Stories Impacting Merlin, Inc. Common Stock

Here are the key news stories impacting Merlin, Inc. Common Stock this week:

About Merlin, Inc. Common Stock

Merlin Inc is focused on developing autonomous flight software for legacy and next-generation airborne systems. Its aircraft-agnostic, AI-based software supports takeoff-to-landing autonomous operations for military and civil aviation programs. The company aims to build an AI-based operating software platform intended to support autonomous flight operations across a range of aircraft types.

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