What is Northland Securities' Forecast for MRLN Q2 Earnings?

Merlin, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRLN - Free Report) - Northland Securities issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merlin, Inc. Common Stock's current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Merlin, Inc. Common Stock's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merlin, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRLN
Merlin, Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 12.8%
Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. Merlin, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $17.00.
Key Stories Impacting Merlin, Inc. Common Stock
Here are the key news stories impacting Merlin, Inc. Common Stock this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities began coverage on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock with an Outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective, signaling strong analyst confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock NASDAQ: MRLN
- Positive Sentiment: Merlin also saw unusual options activity, with traders buying far more call options than normal, which can indicate rising speculation that the shares may continue to move higher. Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Merlin, Inc. Common Stock NASDAQ: MRLN
- Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s new earnings estimates remain negative across 2026-2029, but the firm’s forecasts and target price imply that investors are focused more on future improvement potential than near-term profitability.
- Negative Sentiment: The analyst forecast still calls for Merlin to post losses in each upcoming period, including FY2026 EPS of ($1.47) and FY2027 EPS of ($1.53), underscoring that the company is not yet expected to be profitable.
About Merlin, Inc. Common Stock
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Merlin Inc is focused on developing autonomous flight software for legacy and next-generation airborne systems. Its aircraft-agnostic, AI-based software supports takeoff-to-landing autonomous operations for military and civil aviation programs. The company aims to build an AI-based operating software platform intended to support autonomous flight operations across a range of aircraft types.
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