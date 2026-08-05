What is Northland Securities' Forecast for VEON Q3 Earnings?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of VEON in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VEON's current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for VEON's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of VEON in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of VEON from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of VEON from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $74.00 price objective on shares of VEON and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of VEON from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VEON has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

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VEON Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of VEON stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.65. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. VEON had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.30 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in VEON by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 225,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98,618 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in VEON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,060,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $318,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of VEON by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 35,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company's stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd NASDAQ: VEON is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

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