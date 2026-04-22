What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Enbridge FY2026 Earnings?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Enbridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enbridge from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 73.1% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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