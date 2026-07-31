What is Scotiabank's Estimate for QSR FY2027 Earnings?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International's current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on QSR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotia raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CL King set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $74.42 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 61,062 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,478 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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