What is Scotiabank's Estimate for WFG Q3 Earnings?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber's current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial downgraded West Fraser Timber from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered West Fraser Timber from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday. Fraser Mackenzie cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE:WFG opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.00. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $76.99.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. West Fraser Timber's payout ratio is -8.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 177.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company's stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. NYSE: WFG is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser's integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

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