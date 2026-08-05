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What is Scotiabank's Forecast for Canfor Q3 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Canfor logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank forecasts a Q3 2026 loss of C$0.12 per share for Canfor, compared with a consensus full-year earnings estimate of C$0.40 per share.
  • Canfor recently reported a quarterly loss of C$0.16 per share on C$1.53 billion in revenue, alongside a negative net margin of 12.04% and negative return on equity of 25.37%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with Canfor holding a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a C$17.00 average price target versus its C$15.65 opening price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canfor.

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP - Free Report) - Scotiabank issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canfor's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Canfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Canfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFP

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFP opened at C$15.65 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$10.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Canfor (TSE:CFP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor Corp produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor Corp has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns, approximately, a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp.

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