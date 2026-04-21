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What is Scotiabank's Forecast for Enbridge FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Enbridge logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2026 EPS forecast for Enbridge to $3.03 (from $3.08) while maintaining an "Outperform" rating and a $77 price target, versus a consensus full‑year EPS of $3.51.
  • Enbridge raised its quarterly dividend to $0.97 (annualized $3.88), implying a 5.4% yield, though the payout ratio is elevated at 117.08%.
  • Analysts' consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of C$73.58; ENB trades around C$71.32 with a market cap of C$155.64 billion and a PE of 22.15.
  • Interested in Enbridge? Here are five stocks we like better.

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB - Free Report) NYSE: ENB - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB - Get Free Report) NYSE: ENB last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of C$17.18 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities downgraded Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Enbridge from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$73.58.

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1%

TSE:ENB opened at C$71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.86. The business's 50 day moving average is C$73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.71. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$59.68 and a 52 week high of C$77.18. The company has a market cap of C$155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge's payout ratio is currently 117.08%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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