What is Scotiabank's Forecast for SSRM FY2027 Earnings?

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM - Free Report) TSE: SSO - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Silver Standard Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.40.

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Silver Standard Resources Stock Down 5.7%

SSRM opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Silver Standard Resources has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.10.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM - Get Free Report) TSE: SSO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $418.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.79 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company's stock.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

Silver Standard Resources Inc NASDAQ: SSRM is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

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