What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TFPM FY2026 Earnings?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.67.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.19. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 68.68% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.23%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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