What is Sidoti's Estimate for ScanSource FY2026 Earnings?

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ScanSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for ScanSource's current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for ScanSource's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCSC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ScanSource from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SCSC

ScanSource Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $758.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.35%. ScanSource's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $137,351.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,105.68. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $872,713.60. This trade represents a 31.93% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 4.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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