What is Wolfe Research's Forecast for HII Q3 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Wolfe Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research analyst M. Walton now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries' current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.59 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $21.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $23.68 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $383.22.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $334.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.21 and a 200 day moving average of $371.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $215.04 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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