What is Zacks Research's Estimate for ARWR FY2026 Earnings?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.11). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business's revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $79.69 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,021,850. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 36,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,562 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,035,870 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $553,077,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $375,941,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264,963 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $216,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,921 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,175,645 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $144,441,000 after acquiring an additional 504,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,087,953 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $138,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead announced a global license and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics for multiple clinical and preclinical programs, a potentially meaningful pipeline expansion that could improve future commercialization prospects. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Announces Global License and Collaboration Agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics for Multiple Clinical and Preclinical Programs

Arrowhead announced a global license and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics for multiple clinical and preclinical programs, a potentially meaningful pipeline expansion that could improve future commercialization prospects. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $100 price target while lifting some longer-term earnings estimates, reinforcing a bullish stance on Arrowhead’s future growth.

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and while lifting some longer-term earnings estimates, reinforcing a bullish stance on Arrowhead’s future growth. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on Arrowhead from $35 to $46 , signaling improved confidence even though its rating remains only market perform.

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on Arrowhead from , signaling improved confidence even though its rating remains only market perform. Neutral Sentiment: Arrowhead presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, but no major new clinical or financial update was included in the transcript headline. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Presents at Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript

Arrowhead presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, but no major new clinical or financial update was included in the transcript headline. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made only small mixed changes to its earnings forecasts for 2026-2027, which may affect sentiment but do not materially alter the overall bullish thesis.

HC Wainwright made only small mixed changes to its earnings forecasts for 2026-2027, which may affect sentiment but do not materially alter the overall bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction; because it was planned and relatively small versus his holdings, it is not a strong negative signal on its own.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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