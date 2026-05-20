What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Coty FY2026 Earnings?

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Coty's current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coty from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Coty from $2.30 to $2.90 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.70.

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Coty Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Coty has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS.

Insider Activity at Coty

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 83,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 986,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,377,754.20. The trade was a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,912.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,600,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,704,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 964,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,508,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,198,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coty by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,753,712 shares of the company's stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 727,404 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Coty

Here are the key news stories impacting Coty this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced a class action against Coty and certain former officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws and seeking damages for investors who bought shares during the stated class period. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP announced a class action against Coty and certain former officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws and seeking damages for investors who bought shares during the stated class period. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and others, issued lead-plaintiff deadline reminders, keeping legal overhang in focus for Coty investors. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, and others, issued lead-plaintiff deadline reminders, keeping legal overhang in focus for Coty investors. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said the suit follows Coty’s February earnings report, which allegedly revealed operational issues, with claims that consumer beauty underperformance, compressed margins from higher marketing spend, and slower Prestige fragrance growth were previously concealed. Article Title

Hagens Berman said the suit follows Coty’s February earnings report, which allegedly revealed operational issues, with claims that consumer beauty underperformance, compressed margins from higher marketing spend, and slower Prestige fragrance growth were previously concealed. Neutral Sentiment: The ongoing legal notices do not add new operating results, but they reinforce uncertainty around management disclosures and potential litigation costs.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

Further Reading

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