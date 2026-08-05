What is Zacks Research's Estimate for EQT Q3 Earnings?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 28.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.08.

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EQT Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE EQT opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.58. EQT has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $68.24.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 1,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $92,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,333,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,732,497.78. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $62,282,000 after buying an additional 132,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643,321 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 583,072 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 302,193 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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