What is Zacks Research's Estimate for NVR Q1 Earnings?

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for NVR in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $85.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $88.76. The consensus estimate for NVR's current full-year earnings is $371.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR's Q2 2027 earnings at $105.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $115.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $123.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $429.65 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $91.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $461.91 EPS.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,478.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,363.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6,343.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,797.21. NVR has a 1-year low of $5,501.01 and a 1-year high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $94.83 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here