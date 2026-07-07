What is Zacks Research's Estimate for USAC Q2 Earnings?

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners' current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 807.33% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.35 million.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.21. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. USA Compression Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 216.49%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,748,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $408,209,000 after buying an additional 642,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599,073 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,344,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $76,927,000 after acquiring an additional 302,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,712,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $62,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,928 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 562,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting USA Compression Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Compression Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: USA Compression completed a legal redomiciliation from Delaware to Texas, which may be viewed as a routine corporate simplification and could support a smoother operating structure. USA Compression Completes Legal Redomiciliation to Texas

USA Compression completed a legal redomiciliation from Delaware to Texas, which may be viewed as a routine corporate simplification and could support a smoother operating structure. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.04 from $1.15, but that is still near the current consensus of $1.06 per share, suggesting only a modest change to near-term expectations.

Zacks Research trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.04 from $1.15, but that is still near the current consensus of $1.06 per share, suggesting only a modest change to near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut multiple forward EPS estimates for USA Compression Partners, including Q2 2026 to $0.24, Q3 2026 to $0.25, Q4 2026 to $0.28, FY2027 to $1.22, and FY2028 to $1.46, signaling softer earnings expectations across the forecast horizon.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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