What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AEIS Q2 Earnings?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.25.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $289.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $128.40 and a 52-week high of $397.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $200,393,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $125,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $123,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Energy Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and semiconductor optimism: Advanced Energy’s data-center computing revenue more than doubled year over year in the first quarter, while management said demand was strengthening across its markets. New power products designed for next-generation AI data centers are adding to the growth narrative. Advanced Energy Industries Gains on Semi and AI Data Center Optimism Ahead of Earnings

Advanced Energy’s data-center computing revenue more than doubled year over year in the first quarter, while management said demand was strengthening across its markets. New power products designed for next-generation AI data centers are adding to the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Raised longer-term estimates: Zacks Research increased its forecasts for Advanced Energy’s second-quarter 2027 EPS to $1.61 from $1.53, fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.05, and full-year 2027 EPS to $7.03 from $6.81. Zacks Research estimate revisions

Zacks Research increased its forecasts for Advanced Energy’s second-quarter 2027 EPS to $1.61 from $1.53, fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.05, and full-year 2027 EPS to $7.03 from $6.81. Positive Sentiment: Favorable earnings setup: First-quarter revenue rose 26.3% year over year to $511 million, beating expectations, and non-GAAP gross margin exceeded 40%. Management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $540 million, plus or minus $20 million, is supporting investor positioning before the report. AEIS Set to Report Q2 Earnings

First-quarter revenue rose 26.3% year over year to $511 million, beating expectations, and non-GAAP gross margin exceeded 40%. Management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $540 million, plus or minus $20 million, is supporting investor positioning before the report. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst outlook remains mixed: Recent price targets have a median of $405, well above the current trading level, but Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating. This leaves the August 3 earnings report as the key near-term catalyst.

Recent price targets have a median of $405, well above the current trading level, but Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating. This leaves the August 3 earnings report as the key near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and execution risks: Insiders reportedly made 30 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. In addition, supply-chain constraints and cost pressures could limit the benefit of stronger demand if quarterly results or guidance disappoint.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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